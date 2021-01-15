NEET PG 2021 exam to be held on April 18. Details here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Thursday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be held on April 18 across the country on a computer-based platform

While announcing the NEET PG 2021 dates NBE also stated that the board might amend or defer the exam date considering any unforeseen exigencies, in consultation with the NMC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The directive also said the aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must follow nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in for the brochure. The application forms will be released soon on the websites.

The exam is conducted every year for Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine and PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions.