NEET PG 2022 exam: Centre cautions against fake notice on postponement

NEET PG 2022 exam: Centre cautions against fake notice on postponement1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
- All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website
NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be held as scheduled on 21 May, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said on Saturday, cautioning against a fake notice on postponement of the exam circulating on social media platforms.
“It is reiterated that NBEMS publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on its official website only i.e. https://natboard.edu. Stakeholders are advised to visit the official website for current and authentic information regarding NBEMS," the NBEMS notice said in a notice. “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS."
The NBEMS said that stakeholders are advised not to get misled by any unverified notice. "All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website," it said.
For any query, candidates can contact NBEMS care support at 011- 45593000 or write to NBMES at its communication web portal.