NEET PG 2022 exam today: Check timings, last-minute guidelines

NEET PG exam 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam will be held today, May 21 in the morning. The NEET PG exam 2022 will be from 9 AM to 12 PM and aspirants are advised to take admit cards to the exam centers. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE)--nbe.edu.in.
The exam will comprise 200 questions, carrying a total mark of 800.
The question paper will be divided into three sections--Section A, B, and C, featuring multiple-choice questions.
NEET PG 2022: Exam day guidelines
Candidates need to carry their admit cards print out with affixed passport-size photographs.
One id proof such as passport, Aadhaar card, voter id, pan card etc.
Candidates are prohibited to take calculators, smartwatch, or electronic devices inside the examination hall
Besides, candidates must avoid wearing any kind of jewellery inside the examination hall.
The NEET PG exam 2022 is being held as the Supreme Court refused to postpone the exam on a plea of doctors, saying the delay would seriously affect patient care and would create “chaos and uncertainty".
The NEET PG exam candidates pointed out that there was an insufficient gap to prepare for the exam. They said the all-India counselling was concluded on May 3, but in some states the counselling process still continues, and therefore candidates are getting little time to prepare for the examination.