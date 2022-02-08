OPEN APP
The Supreme Court asked MBBS students seeking extention of one-year internship beyond 31 May to make a representation to the Health Ministry. The internship is a major criterion to be eligible for the NEET-PG-22 examination.

Looking at the hardship faced by the aspirants, the ministry may decide on the representation within one week from the date of its submission, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said. However, it is not expressing any opinion on the issue at this stage, the bench also added. 

Appearing for the MBBS Students, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said since the examination has been extended this criterion needs to be looked into. Since students appearing for the examination have to complete a one-year mandatory internship by May 31, 2022, to be eligible for the NEET-PG-22 examination, “this May 31, the deadline can be extended by a month or two", he said.

The bench said that it would be like stepping into the policy decision as there is no uniform date for commencement of the internship.

“Suppose, even if we extend the May 31, deadline by a month or two, there may be a group of students who still miss out on the one-year deadline. It is more of a policy decision, let the government consider your representation", the bench said.

(With inputs from agencies)

