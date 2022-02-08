Appearing for the MBBS Students, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said since the examination has been extended this criterion needs to be looked into. Since students appearing for the examination have to complete a one-year mandatory internship by May 31, 2022, to be eligible for the NEET-PG-22 examination, “this May 31, the deadline can be extended by a month or two", he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}