NEET PG 2024 Admit Card: The NBEMS will release the admit card for NEET-PG 2024 on June 18 at natboard.edu.in. Candidates registered for the NEET PG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website natboard.edu.in after the NBEMS makes it public

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024 on Tuesday, i.e. June 18, 2024 at natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2024 exam can download their hall ticket from the official website natboard.edu.in after the NBEMS makes it public.

Candidates must note that admit cards for NEET PG 2024 will not be sent to individual candidates through mail or post. Aspirants will have to download the hall ticket from the official website, nbe.edu.in. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notices regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website. They will need their registered user ID and password to download the admit card.

The NEET PG 2024 admit card is a document that contains the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city, and centre, as well as the subjects with their respective codes.

NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards: Websites to download Candidates can download the admit card from the following websites:

nbe.edu.in

natboard.edu.in NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards: Step-by-step guide to download the hall ticket Go to the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click on the “NEET PG 2024" activated link available on the homepage

A new window will open; click on “Applicant Login"

Enter your login credentials (registered user ID and password)

A new window will open; click on “Download admit card"

Your NEET PG 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for future reference. According to the notification, candidates who have been issued admit cards will be allowed entry inside the examination centre premises subject to fulfilment of documentary requirements. Candidates without valid ID proof shall not be allowed to enter the examination premises. In case of a mismatch in the name between the admit card and the Photo ID proof shown, entry to the test centre will not be allowed.

NEET PG 2024: Important Dates Issue of Admit Card: June 18, 2024

Examination Date: June 23, 2024

Declaration of Result: By July 15, 2024 The counselling sessions will start from August 5 and end by October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, 2024.

Candidates should note that the NBEMS has announced some changes in the examination pattern of the NEET PG 2024. There will be mandatory time-bound sections in various medical entrance exams conducted in the country.

According to the notification, the new pattern divides the question paper into multiple time-bound sections. Candidates must complete each section within the allotted time before proceeding to the next. It is important to note that a candidate cannot review or modify his/her answers to a section after completing its allotted time.

NEET PG serves as a nationwide entrance examination for admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma courses offered by medical institutions across India. It acts as a centralised platform for medical postgraduate admissions, streamlining the process for aspiring candidates

