NEET PG 2024 Admit card releases today! Know how and where to download

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: Medical graduates who have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for their higher courses can download their NEET PG admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, today. The National Board of Examinations (NBA) will release the NEET PG admit cards for 2024 today, June 18.

How to download NEET PG 2024 admit card Applicants can download their NEET PG hall ticket 2024 by entering their login credentials after visiting the official website. Those who are unable to recall their ID and password for the website can try the ‘Forgot Password’ option for the same.

NEET PG 2024: When and where to download the admit card? Aspirants can download their admit card for the NEET PG examination set to take place on June 23 today, once the admit card is released on the official website, ie natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2024 hall ticket: Step by step guide to download the admit card Follow the below mentioned steps to download your admit card from the official website.

-Visit the official website of the board, ie natboard.edu.in.

-Check the home page and selet the NEET-PG tab visible.

-Click on the application link, and enter the asked details.

-Once after proceeding, a link for downloading your e-admit card will be visible.

-Click on that link to begin NEET PG 2024 Admit card download.

-Note that the link will be visible or become active only after the board releases the admit card online today.

-Take out a print out for future reference.

-Read the exam instructions carefully to avoid last minute mistakes.