The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 exam city allotment slip on Wednesday, July 31. Earlier, the city allotment slip was supposed to be released on Monday. The NBEMS will also release the admit cards on August 8 for the NEET PG 2024 exam scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024.

"Pursuant to the receipt of preferred test city choices, the test city allocated to candidates by NBEMS shall now be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on July 31, 2024, at their registered email IDs," the official notification read.

Candidates must note that the exam city allotment slip will not be released on the NBEMS exam website at natboard.edu.in; it will be communicated to all concerned candidates through email.

Earlier on July 19, the NBEMS opened an online window for NEET PG 2024 candidates to choose their test city for the examination scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024. The medical exam bodyclosed the facility on July 23, 2024 at 11.55 pm.

"The test centre venue in the allocated test city shall be intimated through the admit card, which shall be released on August 8, 2024, on the NBEMS website," read.

The NEET PG 2024 examination was initially scheduled for June 23. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) rescheduled it as a precautionary measure. It will now be held on August 11.

Candidates must note that the allocation of the test city to a candidate will be done randomly from the choices provided, and these four choices will not be considered as an order of preference of test cities. The board further said that candidates who do not choose their preferred test cities during the online period would be assigned a test centre by NBEMS, based on availability, anywhere in the country.

The NBEMS notification further said the candidates will not be able to exercise the choice of shift (Morning or afternoon) for which they will be allowed to take the examination. The examination timings for both shifts will be notified in due course.

The NEET PG 2024 examination will be conducted in 185 test cities nationwide. Candidates are also advised to visit the exam centre allotted to them a day before in order to have an idea of the route, distance, and availability of transport.

