NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024. All the enrolled candidates who wish to edit their details in the application form can visit the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in to make the corrections. As per the notification, the correction window will be open till May 16 only, the NBEMS will close the facility after that.