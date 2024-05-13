NEET PG 2024: The NBEMS has opened the correction window for the NEET-PG 2024. All the enrolled candidates who wish to edit their details can visit the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in to make the corrections. The window will be open till May 16 only

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024. All the enrolled candidates who wish to edit their details in the application form can visit the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in to make the corrections. As per the notification, the correction window will be open till May 16 only, the NBEMS will close the facility after that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NBEMS notification, the candidates can correct “any information except name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city". The NBEMS will again open the correction window for 7 days starting May 28, in which candidates can edit photographs, signatures and thumb impressions. The final edit window will open on June 7 and will close on June 10, 2024. It is important to note that no further opportunity will be given for any correction after the final window closes on June 10, 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Step-by-step guide to edit the application form Go to the official website of NBEMS: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Click on the “NEET PG 2024" activated link available on the homepage

A new window will open; click on “Applicant Login"

Enter your login credentials (registered user ID and password)

A new window will open; click on “Go to application form"

Your NEET PG 2024 application form will open

Modify the details as required

Click on ‘Save and Next’ after completing each section

Click on ‘Save and Submit’

Your modified NEET PG 2024 application form will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for future reference. NEET PG 2024: Fields that cannot be edited Name of the candidate

Email ID

Mobile number

Nationality

Test City NEET PG 2024: Important Dates Online Submission of Applications: April 16 to May 6, 2024

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: May 10 to May 16, 2024

Final Edit Window: June 7 to June 10, 2024

Issue of Admit Card: June 18, 2024

Examination Date: June 23, 2024

Declaration of Result: By July 15, 2024 The counselling sessions will start from August 5 and end by October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates should note that the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced some changes in the examination pattern of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. There will be mandatory time-bound sections in various medical entrance exams conducted in the country.

As per the notification, the new pattern divides the question paper into multiple time-bound sections, where candidates have to complete each section within the allotted time before proceeding to the next.

It is important to note that a candidate cannot review or modify his/her answers to a section after the completion of its allotted time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

