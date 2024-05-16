NEET PG 2024: Correction window closes today; Know how to make changes on natboard.edu.in
NBEMS closing NEET-PG 2024 correction window on May 16. Further editing allowed for documents except certain details. Next correction window opens on May 28 for photos, signatures, and thumb impressions.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the correction window for the NEET-PG 2024 today, May 16. Candidates who are registered and wish to make any changes to their details can do so by visiting the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in. As per the NBEMS bulletin, “any information/documents can be edited except name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city."