The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the correction window for the NEET-PG 2024 today, May 16. Candidates who are registered and wish to make any changes to their details can do so by visiting the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in. As per the NBEMS bulletin, “any information/documents can be edited except name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city."

The official bulletin also states that the NBEMS will again open the correction window for 7 days starting May 28, in which wherein the candidates can edit photographs, signatures and thumb impressions. The final edit window will open on June 7 and will close on June 10, 2024. Notably, the NBEMS also stated after the the final edit window closes, no further opportunity will be given for any correction.

NEET PG 2024: How to edit the application form

Visit official website of NBEMS i.e. natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on “NEET PG 2024" in the examination section.

A new window will open; click on “Applicant Login"

Enter your login credentials (registered user ID and password)

A new window will open; click on “Go to application form"

Your NEET PG 2024 application form will open

Make the required changes.

Click on ‘Save and Submit’

Your modified NEET PG 2024 application form will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for future reference

NEET PG 2024: Important Dates to remeber

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: May 10 to May 16, 2024

Final Edit Window: June 7 to June 10, 2024

Issue of Admit Card: June 18, 2024

Examination Date: June 23, 2024

Declaration of Result: By July 15, 2024

Counselling sessions: The Counselling sessions will start from August 5 and end by October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, 2024.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!