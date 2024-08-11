NEET PG 2024 entrance exam today: What’s not allowed inside the hall? Last-minute tips here

The NEET PG 2024 exam by NBEMS is scheduled for today, August 11, with two shifts: 9 am to 12.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Updated11 Aug 2024, 08:26 AM IST
The NEET PG 2024 exam by NBEMS is scheduled for today, August 11, with two shifts: 9 am to 12.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7 pm.
The NEET PG 2024 exam by NBEMS is scheduled for today, August 11, with two shifts: 9 am to 12.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 exam today, Sunday, August 11. The medical entrance exam will occur in two shifts — 9 am to 12.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

The NEET PG exam was initially scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it as a precautionary measure amid the NEET UG controversy. The integrity of competitive examinations in the country was challenged after reports of paper leaks surfaced, pointing to irregularities in the conduct of exams this year.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination. The plea claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient to reach. The top court said that it can't put the careers of two lakh candidates in jeopardy for five students who have filed the petition.

Also Read | NEET PG admit card 2024: NBEMS to release hall tickets today at natboard.edu.in

Candidates registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG admit card, which consists of two pages, should be printed in colour on a single A4-sized white paper (double-sided).

The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) with a mandatory time-bound section exam pattern, ensuring equal time for each section across the country. Candidates can bring a printed copy of the admit card, original ID proof, and a photocopy of permanent or provisional SMC, MCI, or NMC registration.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement on Aug 9

NEET PG 2024: Last-minute tips to enter exam hall

1) For the first slot, candidates must reach the exam hall by 8:30 a.m., and for the second shift, candidates must reach their respective centres by 3 p.m.

2) Do not use any electronic devices, including cell phones, pagers, calculators, pen drives, tablets, at the exam venue.

3) Candidates are not allowed to tattoo their fingers with henna or any other colour.

Also Read | SC refuses to postpone or reschedule NEET-PG examination

4) Any textual material, either printed or written, notes, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, writing pad, pen drives, eraser and rough paper, is prohibited inside the exam hall.

5) No ornaments like bracelets, ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain/necklace, pendants, necklace with pendants, badge, brooch at the exam centre.

6) Any eatable or other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, gloves are also not allowed. A water bottle will be provided to every candidate in the exam hall.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 08:26 AM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET PG 2024 entrance exam today: What’s not allowed inside the hall? Last-minute tips here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.000.00
      Chennai
      70,847.000.00
      Delhi
      70,987.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue