The NEET PG 2024 exam by NBEMS is scheduled for today, August 11, with two shifts: 9 am to 12.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 exam today, Sunday, August 11. The medical entrance exam will occur in two shifts — 9 am to 12.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

The NEET PG exam was initially scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it as a precautionary measure amid the NEET UG controversy. The integrity of competitive examinations in the country was challenged after reports of paper leaks surfaced, pointing to irregularities in the conduct of exams this year.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination. The plea claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient to reach. The top court said that it can't put the careers of two lakh candidates in jeopardy for five students who have filed the petition.

Candidates registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG admit card, which consists of two pages, should be printed in colour on a single A4-sized white paper (double-sided).

The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) with a mandatory time-bound section exam pattern, ensuring equal time for each section across the country. Candidates can bring a printed copy of the admit card, original ID proof, and a photocopy of permanent or provisional SMC, MCI, or NMC registration.

NEET PG 2024: Last-minute tips to enter exam hall 1) For the first slot, candidates must reach the exam hall by 8:30 a.m., and for the second shift, candidates must reach their respective centres by 3 p.m.

2) Do not use any electronic devices, including cell phones, pagers, calculators, pen drives, tablets, at the exam venue.

3) Candidates are not allowed to tattoo their fingers with henna or any other colour.

4) Any textual material, either printed or written, notes, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, writing pad, pen drives, eraser and rough paper, is prohibited inside the exam hall.

5) No ornaments like bracelets, ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain/necklace, pendants, necklace with pendants, badge, brooch at the exam centre.