NEET PG 2024 exam date to be announced next week

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences is likely to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 exam date next week, NBEMS president Abhijat Sheth told ANI. The decision comes after a review meeting between NBEMS officials and the Union Health Ministry to assess the situation and the feedback received by the government.

NBEMS cancelled the NEET PG 2024 exam just 12 hours before it was scheduled to be conducted on June 23 after the controversy over the NEET UG paper leak.

It is important to note that the NEET PG 2024 exam was originally scheduled to take place on March 3, however, it was moved to July 7. But latter the National Medical Commission (NMC) rescheduled the exam to June 23 due to Rath Yatra event, which too was cancelled after the NEET UG controversy.

Also Read | INDIA bloc to bring adjournment motions on NEET in Parliament

The NBEMS president stressed that the integrity of the NEET-PG exam has never been doubted. However, recent concerns from the students prompted the government to review the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols to ensure the sanctity, safety, and security of the examination.

Earlier, the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences announced a change in the examination pattern of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. The NBEMS said that various medical entrance exams conducted in the country will have mandatory time-bound sections.

“NBEMS has decided to introduce mandatory time-bound sections in all its MCQ-based examinations, such as NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, NEET-SS, FMGE, DNB-PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST, and FET, which are conducted on a computer-based platform. This measure has been implemented to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process,” the board had said earlier.

As per the notification, the new pattern divides the question paper into multiple time-bound sections, where candidates have to complete each section within the allotted time before proceeding to the next. It is important to note that a candidate cannot review or modify his/her answers to a section after completing its allotted time.