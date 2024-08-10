NEET PG 2024 exam tomorrow. From admit card to exam timing, know all details here

  • The NEET PG 2024 exam, organized by NBEMS, is scheduled to take place on August 11 in two shifts. Previously, the Supreme Court denied a request to delay the exam.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated10 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
NEET PG 2024 exam tomorrow

NEET PG 2024 exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET PG 2024 Exam from tomorrow i.e August 11. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, of which the exams in the first shift will be held from 9 am-12.30 pm while the second shift exam timing is from 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Highlights

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination. The plea claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient to reach. The top court said that it can't put the careers of two lakh candidates in jeopardy for five students who have filed the petition.

Earlier, the NEET PG exam was initially scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it as a precautionary measure amid the NEET UG controversy. The integrity of competitive examinations in the country was challenged after reports of paper leaks surfaced, pointing to irregularities in the conduct of exams this year.

Here's how to download NEET PG 2024 Admit Card

Visit the official website of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG 2024 admit card link on the home page.

Provide the login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the admit card.

Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
