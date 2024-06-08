NEET PG 2024: Final correction window opens at natboard.edu.in. Direct link to edit form

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Final Correction Window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024. All the enrolled candidates who wish to edit their details in the application form can visit the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in to make the corrections.
According to the NBEMS notification, the Final Edit Window will close on June 10, 2024. During the Final Edit Window, candidates are allowed to edit photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions in their application form. It is important to note that no further opportunity will be given for any correction after the final window closes on June 10, 2024 at 11.55 pm.
“It has been noted that some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the final edit window,” the NBEMS said in a release.
The NBEMS further said that the candidate images should comply with the prescribed guidelines. Failure to rectify the images in the final edit window will invite rejection of the application.
Candidates must note that they cannot make any “change in name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city."
Final Edit Window: June 7 to June 10, 2024
Issue of Admit Card: June 18, 2024
Examination Date: June 23, 2024
Declaration of Result: By July 15, 2024
The counselling sessions will start from August 5 and end by October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, 2024.
Candidates should note that the NBEMS has announced some changes in the examination pattern of the NEET PG 2024. There will be mandatory time-bound sections in various medical entrance exams conducted in the country.
According to the notification, the new pattern divides the question paper into multiple time-bound sections. Candidates must complete each section within the allotted time before proceeding to the next. It is important to note that a candidate cannot review or modify his/her answers to a section after completing its allotted time.