LIVE UPDATES

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Hall ticket to be released anytime soon, know how to download

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST

NEET PG 2024 LIVE Updates: The National Board of Medical Sciences is set to release NEET PG 2024 Admit Card on June 18, 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the examination this year, can download their admit card through official website of NBE NEET.