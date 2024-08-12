NEET PG 2024: NBEMS announces normalisation process for results. Here is how it will impact your scores

NEET PG 2024: The NBEMS on August 11 conducted the NEET PG exam 2024 in two shifts, instead of the usual one single-shift format. With the new system in place, the NBEMS released a notice explaining the normalisation procedure adopted for the preparation of the results

NEET PG 2024: NBEMS announces normalisation process for results. Here is how it will impact your scores
NEET PG 2024: NBEMS announces normalisation process for results. Here is how it will impact your scores

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday, August 11, conducted the NEET PG exam 2024 in two shifts— the first from 9 am to 12:30 am and the next from 3:30 pm to 7 pm— instead of the usual one single shift format. With the new system in place, the NBEMS released a notice explaining the normalisation procedure adopted by the medical exam board for the preparation of the results.

“NBEMS has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift including but not limited to INI-CET, in preparation of result for NEET-PG 2024,” the NBEMS notice read.

The NBEMS cited a notification from AIIMS Delhi dated January 20, 2023, which said that the Percentile score is considered as the Normalised Score for the examination.

NEET PG 2024 exam: Normalisation

The normalisation of the score (percentile score) indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each group (shift) will get the same Percentile of 100, which is desirable. The marks obtained between the highest and lowest scores are converted to appropriate percentiles.

The candidates must note that the examination results for each shift will be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentages. The percentile scores will be calculated to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

NEET PG Exam 2024: Normalisation Process

In this method, the highest score in each paper (irrespective of the raw scores/percentage obtained) will be the 100 percentile indicating that 100% of candidates have scored equal to or lesser than the highest scorer/ topper for that shift.

For example, in shift 1, if the highest score is 80%; in shift 2, if the highest score is 82%; in shift 3, if the highest score is 78%; and in shift 4, if the highest score is 79%, all the highest scores would be normalized to 100 Percentile for their respective group/shift.

The lowest score would have a percentile depending on the total number of candidates who have taken the examination. For example, suppose 100000 students have taken the test in a shift, and the highest score (A) for that group/shift is 160 / 200 (80%), and the lowest score (B) is—3/ 200 (-1.5%).

If no other candidate has scores equal to either A or B, then the percentile score of A, the top scorer, will be 100 (as all or 100% of candidates have scored equal to or less than A).

The percentile score of B (the lowest scorer), will be 0.001 since the percentage of candidates with scores equal to or below would be 0.001 [(1/100000) *100].

If a candidate (C) had a raw score similar to A, then both A and C would have a percentile score of 100.

Similarly, if another candidate (D) had a raw score equal to that of B, then both B and D would have a percentile score of 0.002 [(2/100000) *100]. Ties would, therefore, have similar percentages.

The resolution of ties will be as per the scheme of the examination published in the prospectus. In case the same is not mentioned in the prospectus, older by age will be ranked higher in tie cases.

 

