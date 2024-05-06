NEET PG 2024: NBEMS introduces time-bound sections, activists say don’t treat aspirants as ‘lab rats’
NEET PG 2024: Announcing a change in the exam pattern of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, the NBEMS has said that there will be mandatory time-bound sections in various medical entrance exams conducted in the country
NEET PG 2024: Announcing a change in the examination pattern of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has said that there will be mandatory time-bound sections in various medical entrance exams conducted in the country.