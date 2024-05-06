NEET PG 2024: Announcing a change in the examination pattern of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has said that there will be mandatory time-bound sections in various medical entrance exams conducted in the country.

As per the official notification, the change will be applied in all its MCQ-based medical entrance exams, such as NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, NEET-SS, FMGE, DNB PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST and FET.

"Such mandatory time-bound sections will be implemented in GPAT 2024, NEET-PG 2024 and all forthcoming computer-based tests conducted by NBEMS. The scheme of examination mentioned in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2024/GPAT 2024 should, therefore, be read accordingly." reads the notice.

The move aims to enhance exam security and integrity in response to emerging threats during the exam process.

“This measure has been implemented to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process," the notification read.

NEET PG 2024 Exam Format

As per the notification, the new pattern divides the question paper into multiple time-bound sections, where candidates have to complete each section within the allotted time before proceeding to the next.

It is important to note that a candidate cannot review or modify his/her answers of a section after the completion of its allotted time.

“In NEET PG 2024, if there are five time-bound sections (A, B, C, D & E) in the question paper, each section will have 40 questions and 42 minutes of time allotted. Candidates will be restricted from proceeding to the next section until they complete the allotted time for the previous section. Additionally, candidates will not be allowed to review the questions or modify their responses for a section after the completion of its allotted time. The questions for the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time for the previous section," explains NBEMS in the notification.

The notification further said the exact number of time-bound sections may vary based on the number of questions in the paper.

NBEMS has allowed candidates to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review within a given timeframe. This means candidates can go through these questions in a section again before the allotted time for that section ends.

However, students should note that the actual number of time-restricted sections in an examination may vary based on the total number of questions in the question paper and the operational feasibility of creating such sections.

Meanwhile, the FAIMA Doctors Association and some medical activists have opposed the move, saying that NBEMS’s sudden and abrupt decision will increase stress among aspirants.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Medico Social Activist Rohan Krishnan posted: “NbeIndia should refrain from treating young aspirants who are graduates doctors like lab rats"

