Business News/ Education / News/  NEET PG 2024 pre-final correction window closes tomorrow. How to edit form at natboard.edu.in

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

NEET PG 2024: The NBEMS will close the pre-final correction window for the NEET-PG 2024 on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 11.55 pm. Candidates who wish to edit their details in the application form have only one day left to make the corrections at the official website at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2024: Candidates must note that they cannot make any 'change in name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city'.

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the pre-final correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024 on Monday, June 3, 2024 till 11.55 pm. All the enrolled candidates who wish to edit their details in the application form have only one day left to make the corrections at the official website at natboard.edu.in.

