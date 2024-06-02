NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the pre-final correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024 on Monday, June 3, 2024 till 11.55 pm. All the enrolled candidates who wish to edit their details in the application form have only one day left to make the corrections at the official website at natboard.edu.in.

