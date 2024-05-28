NEET PG 2024: Pre-final correction window opens today. Steps to edit form at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Pre-Final Correction Window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024. All the enrolled candidates who wish to edit their details in the application form can visit the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in to make the corrections. As per the notification, the correction window will remain open till June 3, 2024, the NBEMS will close the facility after that.