NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Pre-Final Correction Window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024. All the enrolled candidates who wish to edit their details in the application form can visit the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in to make the corrections. As per the notification, the correction window will remain open till June 3, 2024, the NBEMS will close the facility after that.

As per the NBEMS notification, during the Pre-Final Correction Window, candidates can edit photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions in their application form. The final edit window will open on June 7 and close on June 10, 2024. It is important to note that no further opportunity will be given for any correction after the final window closes on June 10, 2024.

Candidates must note that they cannot make any "change in name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city."

NEET PG 2024: Step-by-step guide to edit the application form Go to the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click on the “NEET PG 2024" activated link available on the homepage

A new window will open; click on “Applicant Login"

Enter your login credentials (registered user ID and password)

A new window will open; click on “Go to application form"

Your NEET PG 2024 application form will open

Modify the details as required

Click on ‘Save and Next’ after completing each section

Click on ‘Save and Submit’

Your modified NEET PG 2024 application form will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for future reference. NEET PG 2024: Fields that cannot be edited Name of the candidate

Email ID

Mobile number

Nationality

Test City

