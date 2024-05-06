NEET PG 2024 registration closes today at natboard.edu.in for June 23 exam. Direct link to apply
NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024 on Monday, i.e. May 6, 2024. Aspiring candidates who want to pursue their master’s degree in the medical field can fill out the application form by 11.50 pm today on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at natboard.edu.in.