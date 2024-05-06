NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024 on Monday, i.e. May 6, 2024. Aspiring candidates who want to pursue their master’s degree in the medical field can fill out the application form by 11.50 pm today on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at natboard.edu.in .

As per the NBEMS notification, the edit window for all payment success applications will open from May 10 to May 16, during which candidates can correct any information except name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city. The NBEMS will again open the correction window for 7 days starting May 28, in which candidates can edit photographs, signatures and thumb impressions. The final edit window will open on June 7 and will close on June 10, 2024.

It is important to note that no further opportunity will be given for any correction after the final window closes on June 10, 2024

The counselling sessions will start from August 5 and end by October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Application Fee

Aspiring candidates need to pay a registration fee for the NEET PG 2024 exam. General, OBC and EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹3,500, while SC, ST and disabled candidates will have to pay ₹2,500 as registration fee.

NEET PG 2024: Eligibility Criteria

As per the NBEMS notification, candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 15th August 2024, may apply for NEET-PG 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Here is how to fill out the application form

Go to the official website of NBEMS: board.edu.in

Click the NEET PG 2024 link on the home page

A new window will open, complete the registration process

Login to your account with the credentials provided during the registration process

Fill in the application form

Make the payment

Submit the application form

Download the confirmation page

Print the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference

NEET PG 2024: Important Dates

Online Submission of Applications: April 16 to May 6, 2024

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: May 10 to May 16, 2024

Final Edit Window: June 7 to June 10, 2024

Issue of Admit Card: June 18, 2024

Examination Date: June 23, 2024

Declaration of Result: By July 15, 2024

NEET PG 2024: Direct link to apply for NEET PG 2024

Meanwhile, announcing a change in the examination pattern of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has said that there will be mandatory time-bound sections in various medical entrance exams conducted in the country.

As per the notification, the new pattern divides the question paper into multiple time-bound sections, where candidates have to complete each section within the allotted time before proceeding to the next.

It is important to note that a candidate cannot review or modify his/her answers of a section after the completion of its allotted time.

