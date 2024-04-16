Active Stocks
NEET PG 2024: Registration process begins at 3 pm today. Here's how to fill application form

Livemint

NEET PG 2024 Registration: The National Medical Commission (NMC) preponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 examination date, and revised the examination date to June 23, 2024.

NEET PG 2024 Registration: The registration process for NEET PG 2024 exam has started on April 16.

NEET PG 2024 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate exams (NEET-PG) 2024. 

Candidates who want to appear for the NEET PG 2024 entrance exam can fill the application form from April 16 to May 6, 2024 on its official website — natboard.edu.in. The registration process will begin at 3 pm today, Tuesday. 

The NEET PG exam has been preponed to June 23, 2024. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024. The results will be declared on July 15, 2024. The counselling sessions will take place from August 5 to October 15 and the academic session will begin on September 16. 

NEET PG 2024: Steps to fill application form

Step 1: 

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Published: 16 Apr 2024, 10:59 AM IST
