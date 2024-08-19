NEET PG 2024 results expected by August end at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to download

NEET PG Results 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduation (NEET PG) 2024 by the end of this month. Once the results are declared, the candidates can check their results on the NBEMS official website natboard.edu.in.

The NBEMS will calculate the scores based on the normalisation process adopted by AIIMS for many of its exams.

“NBEMS has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift including but not limited to INI-CET, in preparation of result for NEET-PG 2024,” the NBEMS notification read.

In this method, the highest score in each paper (irrespective of the raw scores/percentage obtained) will be the 100 percentile indicating that 100% of candidates have scored equal to or lesser than the highest scorer/ topper for that shift. The percentile scores will be calculated to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

It is important to note that the NEET PG exam 2024 was conducted on August 11, 2024 in two shifts— the first from 9 am to 12:30 am and the next from 3:30 pm to 7 pm— instead of the usual one single shift format.

NEET PG Results 2024: How to download the scorecard Go to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click 'NEET PG' from the buttons given on the homepage

Click on the NEET PG result 2024

A new window NEET PG result will open

Click on NEET PG 2024 Results: NEET PG

A list will open on your screen

Press Ctrl+F and type your roll number

Check your NEET PG result

Save the PDF of the NEET PG 2024 result Candidates must note the results of the NEET PG 2024 will not be sent to the individual candidates at their registered email IDs, but he/she will have to download the results from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG examination saw a total of 2,16,136 candidates appearing from 416 centres spread across 170 cities in 31 states.

In shift-I, as many as 1,07,959 students appeared for the examination from the registered 1,14,276 candidates. Of them, 6,317 PG candidates did not appear in the examination. While, in shift II, 6,087 students remained absent and 1,08,177 candidates appeared for the PG exam from the total registered candidates 1,14,264.

NEET PG scores will be valid for admission to 13,886 Master of Surgery (MS), 26,699 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 922 PG Diploma seats. NEET PG 2023 counselling for 50% AIQ and 50% state quota seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).