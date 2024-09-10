NEET PG 2024 scorecards for AIQ seats to be OUT shortly at natboard.edu.in: Here’s how to download

NEET PG 2024 scorecards: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 scorecards for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats on Tuesday, September 10 on its official websites, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2024 scorecards: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 scorecards for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats on Tuesday, September 10 on its official websites, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Earlier on September 4, the NBEMS announced the merit list for AIQ seats and said that individual scorecards—having detailed information about the candidates’ performance—will be released on or after September 10.

“The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 10th September 2024. Copy of Scorecard will not to be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2024 and verification of their Face ID wherever required,” the NBEMS notification read.

Candidates must note that the NBEMS will not be sending physical scorecards to individual candidates. The counselling will commence soon after the scorecards are released.

NEET PG 2024: Scorecard key details

Overall Rank: The NEET PG 2024 scorecard will show the candidate's position among all eligible participants for AIQ NEET PG counselling across MD/MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, Direct 6-year DrNB programs, and NBEMS Diploma courses.

Category Rank: The scorecard will also indicate the candidate's rank within their specific category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) for AIQ NEET PG counselling.

NEET PG 2024: Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard

  • Go to the NBEMS official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in
  • Click on the link NEET-PG 2024 All India 50% Quota Rank available on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials: Registration ID and Password
  • Enter the Submit button
  • A new page will open having NEET PG AIQ Scorecard 2024 (most likely in PDF format).
  • Download the PDF and take a hard copy for future reference.

NEET PG 2024: Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for all India quota seats via mcc.nic.in. and the state authorities will conduct state quota NEET PG counselling. The committee is yet to release the counselling schedule.

The admission process is likely to be conducted in three rounds, followed by an online stray vacancy mop-up round. The MCC will conduct NEET PG 2024 counselling for 50% of AIQ seats for government, private, and government-aided medical colleges.

The NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11 and the result for all candidates was declared on August 23. As many as 2,28,540 candidates took the exam conducted in English for 3 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of 200 MCQs divided into three parts.

 

