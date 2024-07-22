NEET PG 2024: Window to choose test city closes today at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to choose exam city

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will, on Monday (July 22), close the window to choose the test city for the National Eligibility Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) examination 2024, scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024. The NBEMS will close the facility at 11.55 pm today. Candidates can access the window through the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in using the NEET-PG 2024 applicant login credentials.

In a notification, the NBEMS said, “All those candidates who were issued admit cards for NEET-PG 2024 shall be required to choose their test city again by exercising their choices of preferred test cities during an online window which shall be opened from 19th July 2024 to 22nd July 2024 (till 11:55 PM)".

Earlier on Thursday (July 19, 2024), the NBEMS announced the list of cities chosen to conduct the NEET PG exam 2024.

Candidates must note that “the test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET-PG 2024, which was to be held on June 23, 2024, will no longer be valid for the exam”, the notification added.

NEET PG 2024: Step-by-step guide to choose the test city Go to the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click on the “NEET PG 2024" activated link available on the homepage

A new window will open; click on “Applicant Login"

Enter your login credentials (registered user ID and password)

A new window will open; click on “Choose the test city"

Choose any four preferred test cities where you wish to appear for the examination. (These test cities will be selected from the available test cities within the state of correspondence address indicated by the candidate in his/her NEET-PG 2024 application form.)

Save your options

Download and take a print for future reference. Candidates must note that the allocation of the test city to a candidate will be done randomly from the choices provided, and these four choices will not be considered as an order of preference of test cities.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result to be OUT today

The NEET PG 2024 examination will be conducted in 185 test cities nationwide. Candidates are also advised to visit the exam centre allotted to them a day before the examination to get an idea of the route, distance, and availability of transport.

The NBEMS said the test city allotment list will be available to candidates on July 29, 2024 via email at their registered email IDs. The new admit card will be released on August 8, 2024 on NBEMS official website. NEET PG 2024 admit card contains details such as name, date of birth, address of NEET PG exam 2024 venue allotted to them, and other exam day guidelines.

Also Read | XAT 2025 registration for MBA courses opens tomorrow at xatonline.com