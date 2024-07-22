NEET PG 2024: Window to choose test city closes today at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to choose exam city

NEET PG 2024: The NBEMS will close the window to choose the test city for the NEET PG exam 2024—scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024—at 11.55 pm today. Candidates can access the window through the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in using the NEET-PG 2024 applicant login credentials

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Jul 2024, 07:17 PM IST
NEET PG 2024: Window to choose the test city closes today at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to choose exam city
NEET PG 2024: Window to choose the test city closes today at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to choose exam city(HT_PRINT)

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will, on Monday (July 22), close the window to choose the test city for the National Eligibility Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) examination 2024, scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024. The NBEMS will close the facility at 11.55 pm today. Candidates can access the window through the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in using the NEET-PG 2024 applicant login credentials.

In a notification, the NBEMS said, “All those candidates who were issued admit cards for NEET-PG 2024 shall be required to choose their test city again by exercising their choices of preferred test cities during an online window which shall be opened from 19th July 2024 to 22nd July 2024 (till 11:55 PM)".

Earlier on Thursday (July 19, 2024), the NBEMS announced the list of cities chosen to conduct the NEET PG exam 2024.

Also Read | CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: Scorecard likely soon, steps to download

Candidates must note that “the test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET-PG 2024, which was to be held on June 23, 2024, will no longer be valid for the exam”, the notification added.

NEET PG 2024: Step-by-step guide to choose the test city

  • Go to the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the “NEET PG 2024" activated link available on the homepage
  • A new window will open; click on “Applicant Login"
  • Enter your login credentials (registered user ID and password)
  • A new window will open; click on “Choose the test city"
  • Choose any four preferred test cities where you wish to appear for the examination. (These test cities will be selected from the available test cities within the state of correspondence address indicated by the candidate in his/her NEET-PG 2024 application form.)
  • Save your options
  • Download and take a print for future reference.

Candidates must note that the allocation of the test city to a candidate will be done randomly from the choices provided, and these four choices will not be considered as an order of preference of test cities.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result to be OUT today

The NEET PG 2024 examination will be conducted in 185 test cities nationwide. Candidates are also advised to visit the exam centre allotted to them a day before the examination to get an idea of the route, distance, and availability of transport.

The NBEMS said the test city allotment list will be available to candidates on July 29, 2024 via email at their registered email IDs. The new admit card will be released on August 8, 2024 on NBEMS official website. NEET PG 2024 admit card contains details such as name, date of birth, address of NEET PG exam 2024 venue allotted to them, and other exam day guidelines.

Also Read | XAT 2025 registration for MBA courses opens tomorrow at xatonline.com

The NBEMS notification further said the candidates will not be able to exercise the choice of shift (Morning or afternoon) for which they will be allowed to take the examination. The examination timings for both shifts will be notified in due course. The details regarding the examination's conduct in two shifts will be published on the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in in due course.

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 07:17 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET PG 2024: Window to choose test city closes today at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to choose exam city

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    312.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.3 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -2.95 (-2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.6 (1.65%)

    Wipro

    505.75
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.5 (-9.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    235.05
    03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    21.1 (9.86%)

    NBCC India

    184.85
    03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.05 (7.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    620.20
    03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    42.95 (7.44%)

    Chalet Hotels

    820.00
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    55.9 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue