NEET PG Admission 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), in a notification, said candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in on/ after August 30, 2024. Earlier, the NBEMS on Friday (August 23, 2024) declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 30th August, 2024,” the NBEMS notification read.

Declaring the qualifying cutoff percentile for cut-off percentile for various categories, the NBEMS said there would be no re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totaling of the responses marked by candidates.

The qualifying cutoff percentile for the general or EWS category for the NEET PG exam 2024 is 50th, for general PwBD, it is 45th, while for the SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC), it is 40th.

The NBEMS further said the merit position for all India 50% quota seats will be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for state quota seats will be generated by the States/UTs as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations, and reservation policy.

NEET PG Results 2024: How to download the individual scorecard Go to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click 'NEET PG' from the buttons given on the homepage

Click on the NEET PG individual scorecard 2024

A new window will open, Click on NEET PG 2024 Results: Individual Scorecard

A new window will open on your screen, and your scorecard will be displayed on your screen

Download, print the PDF of your scorecard and save for future reference Earlier, the NBEMS had issued a notification stating that it had adopted examination processes similar to what AIIMS-New Delhi follows.

“NBEMS has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift including but not limited to INI-CET, in preparation of result for NEET-PG 2024,"stated the notification.

NEET PG 2024 The NEET PG 2024 exam was held on August 11, 2024. The examination saw a total of 2,16,136 candidates appear in 416 centres spread across 170 cities in 31 states.

NBEMS held the exam in two shifts— the first from 9 am to 12:30 am and the next from 3:30 pm to 7 pm— instead of the usual one single shift format.