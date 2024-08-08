NEET PG admit card 2024 OUT at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to download hall ticket

NEET PG admit card 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2024 admit cards at natboard.edu.in for the medical exam scheduled to be held on August 11.

Candidates who have successfully registered for NEET PG 2024 can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official websites at nbe.edu.in andnatboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: Step-by step guide to download the hall ticket Go to the official website of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG 2024 admit card link available on the home page

Enter the login details such as User ID and Password

Click on the login button

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the admit card.

Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference. Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned on the NEET PG 2024 admit card. Important information to check includes the candidate’s name and photograph, roll number and application number, exam date and time, and the exam centre details and address.

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: Exam Pattern The 3-hour 30-minute examination will take place in Computer-Based Test mode and consist of 200 Multiple-Choice Questions. The NEET-PG is a gateway for admission to all post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.

The NEET PG exam 2024 will be administered on August 11 in two shifts. The exam will be conducted in 185 cities across the country.