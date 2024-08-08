NEET PG admit card 2024 OUT at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to download hall ticket

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2024 admit cards at natboard.edu.in for the medical exam scheduled to be held on August 11

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published8 Aug 2024, 07:47 PM IST
NEET PG admit card 2024 OUT at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to download hall ticket
NEET PG admit card 2024 OUT at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to download hall ticket

NEET PG admit card 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2024 admit cards at natboard.edu.in for the medical exam scheduled to be held on August 11.

Candidates who have successfully registered for NEET PG 2024 can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official websites at nbe.edu.in andnatboard.edu.in.

Also Read | American parents want their children to have phones in schools

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: Step-by step guide to download the hall ticket

  • Go to the official website of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the NEET PG 2024 admit card link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details such as User ID and Password
  • Click on the login button
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the details and download the admit card.
  • Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned on the NEET PG 2024 admit card. Important information to check includes the candidate’s name and photograph, roll number and application number, exam date and time, and the exam centre details and address.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement on Aug 9

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: Exam Pattern

The 3-hour 30-minute examination will take place in Computer-Based Test mode and consist of 200 Multiple-Choice Questions. The NEET-PG is a gateway for admission to all post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.

Also Read | DU extends last date to fill CSAS Phase-II UG admission preference till Aug 9

The NEET PG exam 2024 will be administered on August 11 in two shifts. The exam will be conducted in 185 cities across the country.

The NEET PG exam was initially scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it as a precautionary measure amid the NEET UG controversy. The integrity of competitive examinations in the country was challenged after reports of paper leaks surfaced, pointing to irregularities in the conduct of exams this year.

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 07:47 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET PG admit card 2024 OUT at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to download hall ticket

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue