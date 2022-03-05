OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  NEET PG counseling: Candidates exiting with forfeiture in round 2 can apply for mop-up. Details here
Listen to this article

Applicants for NEET PG counselling who exited the Round 2 but had already paid the security deposit are not required to register again but can make the payment of Mop-up round and proceed further for admission to PG medical seats, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) informed. 

An MCC statement said, “It is for the information to candidates who exited with forfeiture of security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in mop-up round of PG counselling 2021. Such candidates need not register again but they are required to make the requisite payment and proceed further." 

The registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices by March 7, MCC NEET said.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout