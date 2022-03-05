Applicants for NEET PG counselling who exited the Round 2 but had already paid the security deposit are not required to register again but can make the payment of Mop-up round and proceed further for admission to PG medical seats, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) informed.

An MCC statement said, “It is for the information to candidates who exited with forfeiture of security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in mop-up round of PG counselling 2021. Such candidates need not register again but they are required to make the requisite payment and proceed further."

The registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices by March 7, MCC NEET said.

