1 min read.Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 05:39 PM ISTLivemint
Candidates have to fill in their choices and confirm the colleges by January 17, 2022
The link is available on the official site of MCC
Listen to this article
The process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 has been started by Medical Counselling Committee on January 13, 2022. Candidates have to fill in their choices and confirm the colleges by January 17, 2022. The link is available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
Once this has been completed, they can be, however, modified before locking it. The choice locking link will remain active on January 17 from 4 pm to 11.55 pm.
The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be done from January 18 to January 19, 2022. Processing the seat allotment will be done on January 20 to January 21. The seat allotment result will be released on January 22, 2022 and reporting of candidates will be done from January 23 to January 28, 2022.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!