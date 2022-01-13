The process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 has been started by Medical Counselling Committee on January 13, 2022. Candidates have to fill in their choices and confirm the colleges by January 17, 2022. The link is available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Once this has been completed, they can be, however, modified before locking it. The choice locking link will remain active on January 17 from 4 pm to 11.55 pm.

Here is how to fill choices:

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the home page.

Login to the account and fill in the choices of subjects and institutions.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be done from January 18 to January 19, 2022. Processing the seat allotment will be done on January 20 to January 21. The seat allotment result will be released on January 22, 2022 and reporting of candidates will be done from January 23 to January 28, 2022.

