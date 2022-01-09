"As assured by the ministry of health to the resident doctors, following the order of the honourable Supreme Court, the NEET-PG counselling is being started by the Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022. "This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Supreme Court had on Friday paved the way for starting the stalled counselling process based on the existing 27% OBC and 10% EWS reservations in the All India Quota seats.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, which had for two consecutive days heard the matter on applicability of ₹8 lakh annual income criteria for determination of economically weaker section (EWS), passed an interim order, saying "there is an urgent need to commence the process of counselling".

It said that it is passing operative directions while the detailed reasons would follow shortly.

"Counselling on the basis of NEET-PG 2021 and NEET- UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided by the notice dated July 29, 2021, including the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC (other backward class) category and 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in the AIQ (All India Quota) seats," the bench said.

The apex court passed the interim order on a batch of pleas filed by doctors challenging a 29 July 2021, notice of the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) providing 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) admissions for medical courses for the academic year 2021-22.

The NEET-PG exam was held on 11 September 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April.

Its results were declared in the last week of September following which students for nearly 45,000 postgraduate seats had been waiting for the counselling to begin.

Resident doctors of various medical colleges across the entire country last month held protests and boycotted work demanding expedition of the counselling.

