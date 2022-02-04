The Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)PG exam 2022 for admissions in post-graduate medical courses by 6-8 weeks according to the news agency ANI . The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

Earlier a plea was filed by in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)

Several hundred MBBS graduates, whose internship got halted due to their duty in tackling COVID-19 pandemic, would be rendered ineligible from appearing in the NEET-PG test due to lack of mandatory internship duty that too without their fault, according to the plea filed by six MBBS graduates.

It referred to the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3, last year to postpone NEET-PG 2021 by at least four months and the fact that the services of final year MBBS doctors will be utilised to handle mild Covid cases.

Recently, the apex court, on January 7, had paved the way for starting the stalled NEET-PG 2021 counselling process based on the existing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservations in the All India Quota seats, saying there is an "urgent need" to begin the admission process.

