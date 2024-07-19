NEET PG Exam 2024: Window to choose test city opens today at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to choose exam city

NEET PG Exam 2024: The NBEMS has opened the window for candidates, who will be appearing for NEET PG 2024, to choose their test city for the examination scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024. The NBEMS will close the facility on July 22, 2024 at 11.55 pm.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published19 Jul 2024, 04:26 PM IST
NEET PG Exam 2024: The window to choose the test city opens today at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG Exam 2024: The window to choose the test city opens today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Exam 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the window for candidates who will be appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, to choose their test city for the examination scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024. The NBEMS will close the facility on July 22, 2024 at 11.55 pm.

In a notification, the NBEMS said, “All those candidates who were issued admit cards for NEET-PG 2024 shall be required to choose their test city again by exercising their choices of preferred test cities during an online window which shall be opened from 19th July 2024 to 22nd July 2024 (till 11:55PM)".

Candidates can access the window through the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in using the NEET-PG 2024 applicant login credentials.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts

Earlier on Thursday (July 19, 2024), the NBEMS announced the list of cities chosen to conduct the NEET PG exam 2024.

Candidates must note that “the test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET-PG 2024, which was to be held on June 23, 2024, will no longer be valid for the exam”, the notification added.

Also Read | NEET-PG exam this month, paper to be drafted 2 hours before test: Report

NEET PG 2024: Step-by-step guide to choose the test city

  • Go to the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the “NEET PG 2024" activated link available on the homepage
  • A new window will open; click on “Applicant Login"
  • Enter your login credentials (registered user ID and password)
  • A new window will open; click on “Choose the test city"
  • Choose any four preferred test cities where you wish to appear for the examination. (These test cities will be selected from the available test cities within the state of correspondence address indicated by the candidate in his/her NEET-PG 2024 application form.)
  • Save your options
  • Download and take a print for future reference.

Candidates must note that the allocation of the test city to a candidate will be done randomly from the choices provided, and these four choices will not be considered as an order of preference of test cities.

The NEET PG 2024 examination will be conducted in 185 test cities across the country. Candidates are also advised to visit the exam centre allotted to them a day before in order to have an idea of the route, distance, and availability of transport.

Also Read | NEET PG row: Last-minute postponement receives flak from candidates

The NBEMS said the test city allotment list will be available to candidates on July 29, 2024 via email at their registered email IDs. The new admit card will be released on August 8, 2024 on NBEMS official website. NEET PG 2024 admit card contains details such as name, date of birth, address of NEET PG exam 2024 venue allotted to them, and other exam day guidelines.

Also Read | NEET-PG aspirants ‘traumatised, shocked’ by ‘last minute’ postponement

The NBEMS notification further said the candidates will not be able to exercise the choice of shift (Morning or afternoon) for which they will be allowed to take the examination. The examination timings for both shifts will be notified in due course. The details regarding the conduct of the examination in two shifts will be published on the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in in due course.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 04:26 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET PG Exam 2024: Window to choose test city opens today at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to choose exam city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue