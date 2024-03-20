Active Stocks
Wed Mar 20 2024 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.70 -1.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.55 2.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.70 -1.76%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,230.30 0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 736.30 1.83%
Business News/ Education / News/  NEET PG Exam date 2024 preponed to THIS date, check revised schedule
BackBack

NEET PG Exam date 2024 preponed to THIS date, check revised schedule

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

NEET PG 2024 exam preponed: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday preponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 examination date, and revised the examination date to June 23, 2024.

NEET PG Exam 2024: The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024Premium
NEET PG Exam 2024: The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024

NEET PG 2024 exam preponed: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday preponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 examination date, and revised the examination date to June 23, 2024.  

The decision to revise the exam date was taken during a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission with Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Mar 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App