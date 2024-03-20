Hello User
NEET PG Exam date 2024 preponed to THIS date, check revised schedule

NEET PG Exam date 2024 preponed to THIS date, check revised schedule

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

NEET PG 2024 exam preponed: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday preponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 examination date, and revised the examination date to June 23, 2024.

NEET PG Exam 2024: The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024

NEET PG 2024 exam preponed: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday preponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 examination date, and revised the examination date to June 23, 2024.

The decision to revise the exam date was taken during a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission with Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences.

