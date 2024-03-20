NEET PG Exam date 2024 preponed to THIS date, check revised schedule

NEET PG 2024 exam preponed: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday preponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 examination date, and revised the examination date to June 23, 2024.

NEET PG 2024 exam preponed: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday preponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 examination date, and revised the examination date to June 23, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision to revise the exam date was taken during a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission with Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!