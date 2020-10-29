Subscribe
Home >Education >News >NEET quota bill: Tamil Nadu passes order to provide 7.5% reservation to students
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

NEET quota bill: Tamil Nadu passes order to provide 7.5% reservation to students

1 min read . 08:43 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

The NEET quota bill will provide 7.5% horizontal reservation in undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy for government school students who have cleared NEET

Tamil Nadu government today announced that it has passed an order to provide 7.5% reservation in medical colleges to students from government schools who have cleared NEET.

The NEET quota bill will provide 7.5% horizontal reservation in undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy for government school students who have cleared NEET.

However, it would not apply to seats reserved for the all-India quota.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had earlier said due to this sub-quota, more than 300 medical seats will go to students hailing from poor economic backgrounds.

Those who studied from the sixth standard to higher secondary schools in Corporation schools, municipal schools, Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare schools, Kalla reclamation schools, forest department schools and other schools managed by the state government departments would benefit from this reservation, the CM added.

Explaining the justification for providing sub-quota, Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, "Of the 7,968 higher secondary schools in the state, 3,054 schools (38.32 percent) have been run by the government. Of the 8.41 lakh students in higher secondary courses, 3.44 lakh students (41 percent) were in government-run schools. Of the 5,550 medical seats in Tamil Nadu, 4,043 are of state quota. Of this, only 0.15 percent of seats have been given to students hailing from poor economic backgrounds who study in government schools."

The NEET quota Bill said a commission headed by retired judge P Kalaiyarasan recommended that 10% of seats could be reserved for students of the state government schools and after considering many factors, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet approved 7.5% reservation for these students.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin wrote to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to give his assent to the Bill.

With agency inputs

