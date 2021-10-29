The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET 2021 results today. However, there is no official update as to when NEET UG 2021 result will be declared but as the top court, on Thursday, had allowed the NTA to release the result, the scorecards are expected to be out soon.

The official websites of the NTA – neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in – will host the NEET results this year.

Along with the NEET result 2021, the testing agency will also release the NEET 2021 official answer key.

The candidates can easily estimate the marks scored by them using final or even preliminary answer key. The preliminary answer key was released earlier this month.

NEET was held on 12 September this year. More than 16 lakh students await NEET 2021 results.

How to check NEET result

- Check the official website of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

- Select the NEET Result link available on the home page.

- Put the login details and click on submit.

- Your result is on the screen.

- Check your result and download it.

- Keep a hard copy for further use.

All about the tie breaker policy

In case of two or more aspirants obtaining equal marks/percentile score in the NEET (UG) -2021, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

1) Student obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by,

2) Student obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,

3) Student with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test.

