Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the NEET result will be declared soon to prevent any further delay in the new session.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges. After "The Supreme Court of India" rejected a petition seeking to delay the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) the NEET exam was smoothly held amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on September 13 on the given schedule in a secure and healthy atmosphere by following all the directions and advisories sincerely.

15.97 lakh candidates appear for NEET 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 85-90 percent of 15.97 lakh candidates appear for NEET 2020 exam and the candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) on September 26. Aspirants were able to download the code-wise official NEET 2020 question paper with solutions from the NTA official website and challenge it as well.

Results soon

The next step after the release of the answer key is the declaration of results which is now expected to be anytime soon. As per the latest update on the result date of NEET 2020, NTA officials confirmed that the result will be announced by October 12.

However, NTA has yet not released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results. NEET 2020 cutoff is expected to be high this year as the number of test-takers was more, students and coaching centers got more time to prepare and the exam was comparatively easy.

On the contrary, there could be some relaxation in NEET 2020 cut-off since due to the pandemic it was difficult for the candidates to prepare for the exam as they couldn't get the proper environment to prepare like the previous years.

