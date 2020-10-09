NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges. After "The Supreme Court of India" rejected a petition seeking to delay the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) the NEET exam was smoothly held amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on September 13 on the given schedule in a secure and healthy atmosphere by following all the directions and advisories sincerely.