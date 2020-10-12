Home >Education >News >NEET results likely to be announced soon. How to check
14.37 lakh students appeared for the NEET examination on September 13 across the country. (ANI)
NEET results likely to be announced soon. How to check

Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 11:05 AM IST

The candidates who missed the NEET exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce NEET 2020 results soon. Candidates can check the NEET results on the official websites: ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 85-90% of 15.97 lakh medical aspirants appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The entrance exam was conducted on September 14. The candidates who missed the NEET exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which is yet to be announced.

Last week, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the NEET result will be declared soon to prevent any further delay in the new session. However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results.

How to check NEET 2020 result:

  • Visit the NTA's official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on "NEET Exam Results 2020 link.
  • Enter the examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.
  • Click on the 'submit' button.
  • Take a print out of the result copy.

