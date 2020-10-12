NEET results likely to be announced soon. How to check

NEET results likely to be announced soon. How to check1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
The candidates who missed the NEET exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce NEET 2020 results soon. Candidates can check the NEET results on the official websites: ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 85-90% of 15.97 lakh medical aspirants appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The entrance exam was conducted on September 14. The candidates who missed the NEET exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which is yet to be announced.
Last week, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the NEET result will be declared soon to prevent any further delay in the new session. However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results.
How to check NEET 2020 result:
