NEET SS counselling 2022 Round 1: Candidates can register for till November 28.
The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty (SS) counselling session round 1 will begin today, Tuesday, November 22. Candidates can register for the NEET SS counselling round 1 till November 28, and the first seat allotment result will be declared on December 1.