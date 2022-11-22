The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty (SS) counselling session round 1 will begin today, Tuesday, November 22. Candidates can register for the NEET SS counselling round 1 till November 28, and the first seat allotment result will be declared on December 1.

According to the schedule, candidate need to report to the allotted college in round 1 counselling result from December 2 to 7. Meanwhile, the ‘choice filling’ option will be made available from November 25 to 28 till 11:55 pm.

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has earlier released the counselling schedule on its official website---mcc.nic.in.

For round 2, the registration will begin on December 9 and will end on December 14. Candidates will be allowed to lock their choices from December 10 to 14 till 11:55 pm.

The seat allotment result for round 2 will be declared on on December 17, and candidates need to report to the allotted college from December 18 to 24.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of mcc to check the full schedule, that is, mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS Result 2022 was declared on September 15 this year. The examination was conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 for different groups.

The cut off marks for qualifying MD, MS, DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2022 was also released on September 15, 2022.