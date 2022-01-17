Representatives of various political parties in Tamil Nadu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday noting that they are against the NEET examination in Tamil Nadu. They also handed over a memorandum regarding state's demand for exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, earlier this month, had chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the future course of action on the subject. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan had walked out of the meeting and stating that they do not support the NEET resolution.

"We do not support the resolution. Even during the last Assembly session, we've not supported the resolution passed to scrap the NEET exams. We are having a political stand of supporting the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu," said Srinivasan.

On February 28, 2021, the DMK MPs gave a memorandum against the NEET exam to the President, the CM said.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "The entrance examination coaching will only benefit the rich students. NEET exams have made school education costlier. We cannot remain a mute spectator."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.