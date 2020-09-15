The Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to approve 7.5% quota within the existing reservation in medical undergraduate courses for the students of state government schools from this academic year. It will be applicable for students clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

After the implementation of NEET, there were reports that the representation of government school students in medical colleges in the state had reduced drastically. Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee submitted a report pointing the huge disparities in the socio-economic status of the students of the government and private schools. Only four students from government schools got admitted under government quota during 2018-19 and five during 2019-20. The quota is being considered in the private medical colleges too.

For nearly a decade, Tamil Nadu had abolished the medical entrance exam, saying that it led to stress among students and that poor students could not afford private coaching. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had earlier urged centre to exempt the state from NEET.

"It has been felt across the country that NEET not only gives students studying in CBSE schools an upper hand but also greatly disadvantageous to economically weaker section of the society," Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson said. DMK's floor leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva said this year, poor and rural students got a disadvantage in the NEET exam as they were not able to receive coaching due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Suriya earlier called NEET "Manuneedhi Thervu", suggesting that students from affluent families benefited with NEET and the poor were left out in the cold.

The 45-year-old actor also called for a movement for a united voice against NEET, saying, "NEET kills doctor dreams of children from poor families. We shouldn't be silent spectators of student deaths."

Over 1.17 lakh aspirants sat for NEET examinations 2020 across different centres in Tamil Nadu.

