After the implementation of NEET, there were reports that the representation of government school students in medical colleges in the state had reduced drastically. Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee submitted a report pointing the huge disparities in the socio-economic status of the students of the government and private schools. Only four students from government schools got admitted under government quota during 2018-19 and five during 2019-20. The quota is being considered in the private medical colleges too.