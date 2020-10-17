NEW DELHI : The National Testing Agency 16 October declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET ) result 2020. The NEET results are now available on the NTA official website -- nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

Candidates, who appeared for the entrance test on 13 September and NEET phase two exam on 14 October, had to answer 180 multiple choice questions for 720 marks. For answering each question correctly, candidates were given 4 marks and 1 mark was deducted for each wrong answer.

However, NTA used a tie-breaking formula to evaluate candidates’ ranks in case two of them scored the same marks.

What is this ‘tie-breaking formula’

The tie-breaking policy considers factors such as age, subject-wise marks and number of incorrect answers in NEET exam, as per officials.

If same marks have been scored by two or more candidates, the one who got higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) will get preference in ranking.

So, even if the tie exists after calculating Biology scores, candidates who scored higher marks in Chemistry will get preference.

Now, aspirants with less number of wrong answers in all the subjects of the NEET test will also get an advantage.

Finally, if the tie still remains, the NEET 2020 candidates older in age will be preferred.

Speaking on the matter, an official told news agency PTI, "Soyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akansha Singh of Delhi have both scored perfect 720 score in the NEET examination. However, as Aftab is older, he has been ranked at the top in the national ranking."

"The ranking of the candidate is initially determined based on the scores obtained in Biology and Chemistry. Following these, in cases where the candidates cannot be shortlisted using the scores obtained in the examination, candidates are further shortlisted taking into consideration the number of answers that are incorrect, following which they are then shortlisted depending on their age. The elder one gets the preference," the official further added.

Steps to download your NEET result

1) Visit the official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

2) Select the ‘NEET UG Result 2020’ link.

3) Type your login credentials.

4) Press Submit and download results for further use.

Around candidates have qualified the NEET exam for which more than 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared.

The highest number of qualifying candidates are from Tripura (88,889) followed by Maharashtra (79,974).

The test was offered in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. As per reports, over 77% aspirants took the test in English, and about 12% in Hindi and 11% in other languages.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NTA had set in place strict standard operating procedures, including measures like reducing the number of candidates per room from the earlier 24 to 12.

