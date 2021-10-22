The National Testing Agency announced that it has opened the window for filling up of the second set of information and correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of the online application form for NEET (UG) -2021 till October 26, 2021.

The schedule for the same will be as follows:

Examination/Phase Fields for correction/editing Duration NEET (UG) – 2021 Second set of Information i. Gender ii. Nationality iii. e-mail address iv. Category v. Sub-category vi. Fields of second phase 21 October (Thursday) 26 October 2021 (Tuesday) upto 11:50 p.m.

The interested candidates may avail this facility as the Last and Final opportunity for correcting thier particulars which were filled in the first and second phase of the 2021.

This facility is also available to the candidates who have done one-time corrections.The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned Scorecard to the registered e-mail address.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections of the Online Application Form of 2021, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in to keep visiting the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, in an another related development, the Bombay High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) afresh for two medical college aspirants as they had been handed question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers during the recently held exam. The order was passed by the high court on Wednesday on a petition filed by the two students through advocate Pooja Thorat. The petitioners told the court that NEET candidates are given a question paper and answer booklet (sheet) bearing the same code and same seven-digit serial number. But due to a mix-up by invigilators, some students including the petitioners received question papers and answer booklets bearing different codes and serial numbers, they said. Advocate Thorat told a bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja that though the petitioners immediately pointed out the mix-up, the invigilators threatened to report them for "causing a disturbance in the examination hall and committing unfair practice."

