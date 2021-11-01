1 min read.Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 04:42 PM ISTLivemint
The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 is likely to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on official websites including neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency is yet to confirm the result date.
NEET final answer key will be released first, and the results will be available soon after. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to officially announce the NEET 2021 result.