NEET UG 2021 result: NTA to declare scorecards soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 is likely to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on official websites including neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency is yet to confirm the result date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 is likely to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on official websites including neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency is yet to confirm the result date.

NEET final answer key will be released first, and the results will be available soon after. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to officially announce the NEET 2021 result. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

NEET final answer key will be released first, and the results will be available soon after. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to officially announce the NEET 2021 result. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The exam was conducted on 12 September and the provisional answer key was released on 15 October. As many as 16 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the NEET 2021 result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who conducts NEET counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, has updated the website – mcc.nic.in.

How to download NEET result

- Visit neet.nta.nic.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Enter your roll number, date of birth and auto-generated security pin on the login window

For more updates about admissions, students can check the information bulletin from the NTA's website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}