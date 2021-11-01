Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NEET UG 2021 result: NTA to declare scorecards soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 result: NTA to declare scorecards soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The NTA is expected to declare the result of the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021 soon.
1 min read . 04:42 PM IST Livemint

  • NEET final answer key will be released first, and the results will be available soon after
  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to officially announce the NEET 2021 result

The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 is likely to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on official websites including neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency is yet to confirm the result date.

NEET final answer key will be released first, and the results will be available soon after. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to officially announce the NEET 2021 result.

The exam was conducted on 12 September and the provisional answer key was released on 15 October. As many as 16 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

Ahead of the NEET 2021 result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who conducts NEET counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, has updated the website – mcc.nic.in.

How to download NEET result

- Visit neet.nta.nic.in

- Enter your roll number, date of birth and auto-generated security pin on the login window

- Submit and download NEET UG result scorecard

For more updates about admissions, students can check the information bulletin from the NTA's website.

 

